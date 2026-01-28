Greenland has recognised need to strengthen security in Arctic in light of Russia’s aggressive actions

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen said that there are "red lines" in negotiations with the United States, but acknowledged that it is necessary to strengthen security in the region in the context of a "more aggressive Russia."

He made this statement at a conference in Paris, quoted by Reuters, reports Censor.NET.

Security in the Arctic

Nielsen, along with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, flew to France, where they met with President Emmanuel Macron to seek support in light of statements made by US leader Donald Trump.

Macron stated that France shares the view that defense in the Arctic needs to be strengthened. The country is ready to join NATO in increasing vigilance and activity in the region.

"Given Russia's position in the Far North, China's economic presence, and the strategic implications of this rapprochement, we agree on the need to strengthen our defense capabilities in the Arctic," said the French president.

Greenland under pressure from the US

Nielsen stated that Greenland has a number of "red lines" that cannot be crossed, even if an agreement with the US is reached.

"We are under pressure, serious pressure. We are trying to fight back from the outside. We are trying to cope with our people, who are frightened... But we need to strengthen surveillance and security in our region because of how Russia is acting now," the island's prime minister concluded.

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