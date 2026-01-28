Greenland has recognised need to strengthen security in Arctic in light of Russia’s aggressive actions
Greenland's Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen said that there are "red lines" in negotiations with the United States, but acknowledged that it is necessary to strengthen security in the region in the context of a "more aggressive Russia."
He made this statement at a conference in Paris, quoted by Reuters, reports Censor.NET.
Security in the Arctic
Nielsen, along with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, flew to France, where they met with President Emmanuel Macron to seek support in light of statements made by US leader Donald Trump.
Macron stated that France shares the view that defense in the Arctic needs to be strengthened. The country is ready to join NATO in increasing vigilance and activity in the region.
"Given Russia's position in the Far North, China's economic presence, and the strategic implications of this rapprochement, we agree on the need to strengthen our defense capabilities in the Arctic," said the French president.
Greenland under pressure from the US
Nielsen stated that Greenland has a number of "red lines" that cannot be crossed, even if an agreement with the US is reached.
"We are under pressure, serious pressure. We are trying to fight back from the outside. We are trying to cope with our people, who are frightened... But we need to strengthen surveillance and security in our region because of how Russia is acting now," the island's prime minister concluded.
US plans for Greenland
- Recall that in early January, Trump said that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the US will use military or economic force to control Greenland.
- Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen said, however, that Greenland could become independent if its inhabitants wanted it to, but it would not become a US state.
- CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was during his first term.
- Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Morten Aage Høgh stated that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.
- On March 5, Trump said that the US was "ready to accept Greenland into its ranks" if the people were "in favor": "We will get it one way or another."
- In November, the Greenlandic parliament passed a law restricting foreigners' right to purchase real estate on the island. This happened amid growing interest from the US in acquiring real estate in Greenland.
- On January 21, Donald Trump announced that he had developed a framework agreement on Greenland together with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The American leader noted that, based on these agreements, he would not impose tariffs that were to take effect on February 1.
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