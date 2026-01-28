Dispute with US over Greenland was "wake-up call" for Europe, - Macron
The dispute between Europe and the United States over Greenland has become a "strategic wake-up call" for the entire European Union.
This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron, according to Censor.NET with reference to France 24.
According to Macron, the situation surrounding the island has demonstrated Europe's vulnerability and the need to rethink its role in global politics. He stressed that the confrontation with the US over Greenland is not only a political conflict, but also a broader signal for the EU.
"This is a strategic wake-up call for all of Europe," said the French president.
Macron clarified that this "awakening" should focus on strengthening European sovereignty, Europe's contribution to the security of the Arctic region, countering foreign interference and disinformation, and combating climate change.
During his speech, he spoke several times in the language of Greenland's indigenous population, then switched to Danish and emphasized that France "will stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kingdom of Denmark."
US plans for Greenland
- Recall that in early January, Trump said that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the US will use military or economic force to control Greenland.
- Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen said, however, that Greenland could become independent if its inhabitants wanted it to, but it would not become a US state.
- CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was during his first term.
- Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Morten Aage Høgh stated that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.
- On March 5, Trump said that the US was "ready to accept Greenland into its ranks" if the people were "in favor": "We will get it one way or another."
- In November, the Greenlandic parliament passed a law restricting foreigners' right to purchase real estate on the island. This happened amid growing interest from the US in acquiring real estate in Greenland.
- On January 21, Donald Trump announced that he had developed a framework agreement on Greenland together with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The American leader noted that, based on these agreements, he would not impose tariffs that were to take effect on February 1.
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