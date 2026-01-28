Dispute with US over Greenland was "wake-up call" for Europe, - Macron

The dispute between Europe and the United States over Greenland has become a "strategic wake-up call" for the entire European Union.

This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron, according to Censor.NET with reference to France 24.

According to Macron, the situation surrounding the island has demonstrated Europe's vulnerability and the need to rethink its role in global politics. He stressed that the confrontation with the US over Greenland is not only a political conflict, but also a broader signal for the EU.

"This is a strategic wake-up call for all of Europe," said the French president.

Macron clarified that this "awakening" should focus on strengthening European sovereignty, Europe's contribution to the security of the Arctic region, countering foreign interference and disinformation, and combating climate change.

During his speech, he spoke several times in the language of Greenland's indigenous population, then switched to Danish and emphasized that France "will stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kingdom of Denmark."

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