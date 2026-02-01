Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia postponed after Dmitriev’s visit to US, - media reports
The second round of negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine has been postponed for several days. The decision was made after contacts between representatives of Russia and the United States.
According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article in The New York Times.
Meeting between the US and Russia in Florida
The consultations were scheduled to take place on February 1 in Abu Dhabi. Now, the meeting is expected to take place on February 4 and 5.
On January 31, talks between special representatives of the United States and Russia took place in Florida. Steve Witkoff participated on the American side. Kirill Dmitriev represented Russia.
The Ukrainian side did not participate in these negotiations. The details of the conversation were not officially disclosed. At the same time, the parties gave brief public signals.
"The meeting was productive and constructive," Steve Witkoff said. He added that Russia is showing a willingness to work toward peace in Ukraine.
Peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the US, and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Russian dictator Yuriy Ushakov's assistant confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the Donbas issue will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached in the negotiations in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, January 24, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
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