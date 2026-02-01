Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia postponed after Dmitriev’s visit to US, - media reports

The second round of negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine has been postponed for several days. The decision was made after contacts between representatives of Russia and the United States.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article in The New York Times.

Meeting between the US and Russia in Florida

The consultations were scheduled to take place on February 1 in Abu Dhabi. Now, the meeting is expected to take place on February 4 and 5.

On January 31, talks between special representatives of the United States and Russia took place in Florida. Steve Witkoff participated on the American side. Kirill Dmitriev represented Russia.

The Ukrainian side did not participate in these negotiations. The details of the conversation were not officially disclosed. At the same time, the parties gave brief public signals.

"The meeting was productive and constructive," Steve Witkoff said. He added that Russia is showing a willingness to work toward peace in Ukraine.

Read more: Date and place of the next trilateral talks may be changed, - Zelenskyy

Peace talks in the UAE