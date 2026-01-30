Date and place of the next trilateral talks may be changed, - Zelenskyy

Photo: REUTERS/Hamad Al Kaabi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that the date of the trilateral peace negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia may be changed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

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Details

"I don't know when the next meeting will be. It was supposed to be on Sunday. We agreed that the meeting would be in Abu Dhabi. And it is very important for us that everyone we agreed with attends the meeting, because everyone is waiting for feedback. But the date or location may change," he said.

The changes may be related to the fact that "something is happening in the situation with America and Iran," so this may affect the date.

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