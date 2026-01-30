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Date and place of the next trilateral talks may be changed, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that the date of the trilateral peace negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia may be changed.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.
Details
"I don't know when the next meeting will be. It was supposed to be on Sunday. We agreed that the meeting would be in Abu Dhabi. And it is very important for us that everyone we agreed with attends the meeting, because everyone is waiting for feedback. But the date or location may change," he said.
The changes may be related to the fact that "something is happening in the situation with America and Iran," so this may affect the date.
Peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the US, and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Russian dictator Yuriy Ushakov's assistant confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the Donbas issue will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached in the negotiations in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, January 24, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
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