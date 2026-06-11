Merz confirmed support for Ukraine and named condition for joining EU

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that his country will continue to support Ukraine and advocates for its future accession to the European Union.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report in Die Welt, Merz made this statement during a speech in the Bundestag.

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Merz highlighted the new format for Ukraine

The chancellor mentioned his initiative to grant Ukraine the status of an associate member of the EU until it becomes a full member.

According to him, this format would allow Kyiv to be represented in the European Union’s key institutions—the European Commission, the European Parliament, and the European Council.

At the same time, Ukraine will not have the right to vote until it becomes a full member.

"A Ukrainian commissioner, even without a portfolio or voting rights, would be Kyiv's representative in Brussels," Merz said.

Read more: Nordic-Baltic Eight countries back fast-tracking Ukraine’s EU accession

Germany will continue to support Ukraine

The Chancellor emphasized that Ukraine's full accession to the European Union depends on its fulfillment of all membership criteria.

At the same time, he assured that Germany would continue to support Ukraine and advocate for a just and lasting peace.

"Our goal for Ukraine remains a just and lasting peace that takes our security interests into account. For this reason, we support Ukraine. That is the truth. We are doing so today, and we will continue to do so tomorrow, for as long as it is necessary," the chancellor emphasized.

Read more: Five conditions for peace and security guarantees for Ukraine were agreed in London