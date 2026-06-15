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News Ukraine’s Membership in the EU
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European Union has opened first negotiation cluster on accession of Ukraine and Moldova

European aid for Ukraine

On 15 June, all the countries of the European Union agreed to open the first round of negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the bloc.

This is mentioned in a press release from the European Commission, according to Censor.NET.

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What do we know?

"Today we are launching negotiations on the framework for the accession process, particularly in the areas of justice, freedom and fundamental rights. We recognise the efforts these countries have made and are rewarding them with a clear roadmap for the way forward," the statement reads.

The EU added that enlargement is a strategic choice for the Union: "This is our best investment in a shared future filled with peace, security and prosperity".

Read more: Ukraine is doing what is necessary, and it is important that EU keeps its word, - Zelenskyy on accession talks

What happened beforehand?

  • On 12 June, all European Union member states backed the start of accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova. 
  • The intergovernmental conference will mark the official start of the practical phase of negotiations on Cluster 1. Further progress towards membership will depend on how the states implement the necessary reforms and align their national legislation with European legislation.

Author: 

EC (442) Moldova (336) Ukraine (6016) EU membership (547) European Union (3467)
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