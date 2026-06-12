Ukraine is doing what is necessary, and it is important that EU keeps its word, - Zelenskyy on accession talks

Ukraine and the EU have begun the practical part of the negotiation process by opening the first fundamental cluster of accession talks. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed this decision, calling it a show of political and moral support for our society.

He wrote about this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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Defending European values on the battlefield

Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to Ukrainian defenders, diplomats, and every citizen whose daily efforts made this geopolitical achievement possible. He emphasized that by holding back Russian aggression, Ukraine is defending not only its own sovereignty but also the security of the entire European continent.

"Ukraine is defending itself and, in doing so, all of Europe—the idea that European nations can live united, free, and in peace. As we have said, Ukraine is doing what is necessary, and it is important that the EU also keeps its word. The opening of the first cluster is significant political and moral support for our state and people," the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy also congratulated neighboring Moldova on this success, as it is moving along the path of European integration in a joint package with Ukraine.

Read more: The EU will officially begin accession negotiations for Ukraine on 15 June, – von der Leyen

What preceded it?

On June 12, all European Union member states endorsed the launch of accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova. The first negotiation cluster will officially open on June 15.

The intergovernmental conference will mark the official start of the practical phase of negotiations on Cluster 1. Further progress toward membership will depend on how the countries implement the necessary reforms and align their national legislation with European law.

Watch more: Ukraine’s place is in EU and NATO. Negotiation clusters should be opened as early as this summer, - Estonian President Karis. VIDEO