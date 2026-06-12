The EU will officially begin accession negotiations for Ukraine on 15 June, – von der Leyen

All European Union member states have backed the start of accession talks for Ukraine and Moldova. The talks are set to begin on 15 June.

This was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Start of accession negotiations

"Today, the European Union took a major step forward. All Member States agreed to open the first accession negotiations cluster with Ukraine and Moldova," she emphasised.

Von der Leyen stated that the decision to open the first negotiation cluster, which will be formally approved at this conference, is a victory not only for the candidate countries but for the entire EU.

Read more: There are expectations that Ukraine may open all negotiation clusters with EU next month, - Kachka

Von der Leyen also confirmed that at Monday’s intergovernmental conference, negotiations will be opened only on the first cluster – ‘Fundamentals’ – which ‘covers the core values and principles on which the EU is founded, from the rule of law to robust democratic institutions’.

"This is a recognition of the determination, courage and hard work shown by both countries in advancing reforms, even in the face of immense challenges. And a signal that the EU’s offer of peace, stability and opportunity is unmatchable.

Enlargement is a strategic choice. By bringing our nations closer together, we strengthen peace, security and prosperity across our continent. In a world marked by growing uncertainty, a larger European Union is in our common interest. Enlargement remains one of the EU’s greatest success stories and our best investment in our shared future, she added.

Read more: Ukraine is fulfilling its commitments on path to EU even during war, - European Commissioner Kos

What led up to this?