There are expectations that Ukraine may open all negotiation clusters with EU next month, - Kachka
During July, Ukraine may open all negotiation chapters on accession to the European Union.
According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by Taras Kachka, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.
What do we know?
"We expect to be able to open all clusters within the next month. It is an ambitious goal, but our European colleagues are increasingly speaking out in favour of it," he said during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation.
The Deputy Prime Minister clarified that the opening of the clusters would mark the final stage of the transition to the concluding phase of negotiations with the EU.
What happened beforehand?
- Earlier, Marta Kos, the European Commissioner for Enlargement, stated that the first negotiation cluster, ‘Fundamentals’, concerning Ukraine’s accession to the European Union could be opened as early as June.
- European Commission President von der Leyen stated that Ukraine has fulfilled the conditions for opening the first stage of the EU accession process.
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