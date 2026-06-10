There are expectations that Ukraine may open all negotiation clusters with EU next month, - Kachka

During July, Ukraine may open all negotiation chapters on accession to the European Union.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by Taras Kachka, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

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"We expect to be able to open all clusters within the next month. It is an ambitious goal, but our European colleagues are increasingly speaking out in favour of it," he said during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation.

The Deputy Prime Minister clarified that the opening of the clusters would mark the final stage of the transition to the concluding phase of negotiations with the EU.

Read more: Ukraine is fulfilling its commitments on path to EU even during war, - European Commissioner Kos

What happened beforehand?