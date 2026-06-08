Ukraine is fulfilling its commitments on path to EU even during war, - European Commissioner Kos
Despite the full-scale war, Ukraine continues to fulfill the commitments it has made as an EU candidate country.
This was reported by European Union Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos, according to Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine".
The issue of EU membership
"When we talk about the group of candidate countries, Ukraine certainly holds a special place among them. After all, no other country is at war, and even during wartime, you continue to fulfill your duties," she noted.
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