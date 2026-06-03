35.6% of Ukrainians believe that progress towards EU membership is hindered by corruption in government bodies, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainians consider issues related to public administration and corruption to be the key obstacles to EU membership.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by data from a Sociopolis poll.

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Details

Indeed, 35.6% of respondents believe that corruption within the central government is the biggest obstacle to Ukraine’s progress toward European Union membership.

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"The second most common response was the European Union's own reluctance to accept Ukraine quickly—28.4%.

Respondents cited the war and related restrictions as a significantly less common major obstacle to Ukraine’s path to the European Union—13.6%, the poor performance of the government and parliament—5.2%, insufficient independence of the courts and law enforcement agencies—4.1%, as well as resistance to reforms from certain influential groups—3.3%," the study states.

Sociologists noted that, in the public perception, the key obstacles to Ukraine’s path to the EU are primarily linked to internal problems of public administration and corruption, as well as to the European Union’s own stance on Ukraine’s accession.

Methodology

The survey was conducted from May 24 to 29, 2026. A total of 1,002 respondents were surveyed.

The theoretical statistical margin of error for the proportion of a characteristic, with a confidence level of 0.95 and without accounting for the design effect, does not exceed:

3.1% – for data close to 50%;

2.7% – for data points close to the 25th and 75th percentiles;

2.5% – for data close to 20% and 80%;

2.2% – for data points close to 15% and 85%;

1.9% – for data points close to 10% and 90%;

1.4% – for values close to 5% and 95%;

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