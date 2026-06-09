Ukraine’s place is in EU and NATO. Negotiation clusters should be opened as early as this summer, - Estonian President Karis. VIDEO
Estonian President Alar Karis has expressed his support for Ukraine’s bid to join the EU and NATO.
He made the remarks during a press conference with President Zelenskyy in Estonia, reports Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Ukraine’s place is in the European Union and NATO. The promise of European membership cannot simply remain on paper.
Estonia supports the swift opening of all chapters in the accession negotiations between Ukraine and the EU," he noted.
According to Karis, this should happen as early as this summer.
"Now. In June. Because there are no more obstacles," added the Estonian leader.
What led up to this?
- Earlier, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated that the first negotiation cluster, "Fundamentals", regarding Ukraine’s accession to the European Union could be opened as early as June.
- European Commission President von der Leyen stated that Ukraine had fulfilled the conditions for opening the first EU accession cluster.
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