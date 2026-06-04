Hungary lifts 17-month veto on start of Ukraine’s EU accession talks - FT
The new government of Hungary has agreed to unblock the progress of Ukraine and Moldova's applications for EU membership.
The Financial Times reports on this, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The publication noted that Ukraine and Moldova were granted candidate country status for accession to the EU in June 2022, and that the two countries’ applications were "merged."
In January 2025, the European Commission recommended launching formal negotiations to align national legislation with EU standards, but this move was blocked by Hungary’s then-Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
Negotiations on the first negotiation cluster are expected to officially begin as early as June 15.
What happened before?
- Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that Kyiv and Budapest had reached a comprehensive agreement on expanding the linguistic, educational, cultural, and political rights of the Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia.
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