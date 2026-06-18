EU accession: Hungary has expressed doubts about rapid opening of remaining clusters with Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar expressed doubts, on his part and on the part of other countries, regarding the possibility of urgently opening the remaining clusters with Ukraine.

He made this statement to journalists before the start of the European Council meeting, according to "European Pravda", as cited by Censor.NET.

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Hungary’s position on the negotiation process

Mágyar stated that he was pleased with the EU Council’s decision to open the first cluster with Ukraine. At the same time, he expressed doubts about the future pace of the negotiations.

"We have questions—and we're not the only ones—about the fact that immediately after the opening of the first cluster, we are starting negotiations on the remaining clusters without delay. To be honest, this idea is very controversial, even among other countries," he said.

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Comparison with other countries and the EU’s position

Mágyar noted that Ukraine’s rapid progress in the negotiation process could send a negative signal to the countries of the Western Balkans, which are also negotiating EU accession.

He did not specify whether Hungary would block relevant decisions during the vote, nor did he voice any specific complaints against Ukraine.

"There are those in the EU who want to open all clusters immediately; there are those who want to open only two clusters, and I would like to remind you that we have just opened the first cluster and the ink isn’t even dry yet," the prime minister added.

As previously reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects all negotiation clusters to be opened in the coming weeks.

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