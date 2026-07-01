There are high chances of opening remaining 5 negotiation clusters on EU accession in July, - Zelenskyy

On July 1, Ireland begins its presidency of the EU Council. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Dublin and spoke about his expectations.

The head of state announced this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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"I would like to thank Cyprus for its productive and substantive presidency of the Council of the European Union. Over the past six months, we have managed to open the first accession chapter and officially launch negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU. We have activated a €90 billion financial support package from the European Union. The 20th package of sanctions against Russia was approved. All these historic steps have made Ukraine and our Europe stronger. I am grateful for such effective work and our cooperation," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy hopes that not a single month will be lost during Ireland’s presidency of the EU Council.

"Now, in July, there is a good chance that the remaining five negotiation clusters will be opened. There are no substantive obstacles to this. We also expect that fair pressure on Russia will continue to increase. We are currently at a point where, thanks to our long-range and medium-range sanctions, Russia has become particularly vulnerable.

"These successes should be supported by new, decisive steps from Europe and our other partners. And it is equally important for the European Union to be as effective as possible in all programs that strengthen Europe, particularly in our joint defense cooperation. Ukraine is ready to work actively, because our collective strength and unity are the foundation of our shared security," he concluded.

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