Ukraine and Sweden sign agreement on purchase of 16 Gripen E fighter jets – Zelenskyy

On 30 June, Ukraine and Sweden signed an agreement for the supply of 16 latest-generation Gripen E fighter jets and agreed on a clear timeline for the transfer of the first batch of previous-generation Gripen C/D aircraft.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET informs.

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Contract for Gripen E and timeline for Gripen C/D

"Together with Sweden, we continue to strengthen Ukrainian combat aviation. Today, our countries concluded an agreement to purchase 16 Gripen E fighter jets. Importantly, the aircraft will come with a package of relevant equipment, technical assistance, and support. Also, under previous agreements with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, the first 16 Gripen C/D aircraft will be transferred to our Air Force as early as the beginning of 2027," the head of state said.

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Drones and anti-ballistic protection

During a meeting with Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson, the Ukrainian side discussed a broader range of defence cooperation aimed at covering the critical needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the front line and in the rear.

In particular, the parties coordinated practical steps to prepare a large-scale agreement in the field of unmanned systems (the Drone Deal), as well as joint engineering and technical work to strengthen Ukrainian air defence against Russian ballistic missiles.

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