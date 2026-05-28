Ukrainian pilots have already begun training on Swedish Gripen jets

Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel have already begun training on Swedish Gripen fighter jets.

Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said this on X, Censor.NET reports.

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Training to be expanded in autumn.

According to Jonson, the training program for Ukrainian crews will be expanded in the autumn.

"Ukraine is not just getting aircraft. Ukraine is building a modern air force capable of fighting, surviving and adapting in Europe’s most demanding conditions. Gripen C/D meets urgent needs. Gripen E/F is building the future. Together, they create momentum," the minister said.

Read more: Ukraine will purchase up to 20 Gripen fighter jets from Sweden

Meteor missiles against Russian aircraft

Pal Jonson also said Gripen C/D fighter jets could be supplied together with long-range Meteor air-to-air missiles.

According to him, such missiles will make it possible to push Russian aircraft carrying guided aerial bombs away from the front line.

Read more: Progress made on supplying Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine – Swedish Defense Minister Jonson

Gripen was designed for war under constant threat

Gripen C/D has been the backbone of the Swedish Air Force for almost 20 years and is used by the air forces of other countries.

The new generation Gripen E/F, according to the Swedish side, is the result of 20 years of technological development and meets the requirements of modern war.

"Gripen was created for a country that may be forced to fight outnumbered, under pressure and from dispersed bases. This makes it extremely relevant for Ukraine: high readiness, rapid rearming, modern weapons and the ability to operate under constant threat," Pal Jonson stressed.

Read more: Canada extends UNIFIER mission: Ukrainian troops to be trained until 2029