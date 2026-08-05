Drone operators from 77th Airborne Brigade destroyed 32 enemy logistics units in Kupiansk sector. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 77th Separate Airborne Brigade of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Ukrainian Airborne Assault Forces continue to systematically destroy the logistics of the Russian occupying forces in the Kupiansk sector.

According to Censor.NET, in the last few days alone, Ukrainian drone operators have destroyed 32 enemy transport and support vehicles used to transport personnel, ammunition and equipment.

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In particular, drone strikes destroyed 3 generators, 6 ground-based robotic systems, 7 motorbikes, 5 quad bikes and 11 light vehicles belonging to the occupying forces.

The situation on the Kupiansk front

The military note that the situation in the sector remains challenging. Russian troops are attempting to control the Defence Forces’ logistics routes, stockpile resources for new assaults and strike at civilian infrastructure in the Kharkiv region. At the same time, units of the 7th Airborne Corps continue to inflict significant losses on the enemy and thwart their plans.

The video was released by servicemen of the 77th Separate Airborne Brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces.

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