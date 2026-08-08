Strikes on enemy targets at "Sivash" drilling rig in Black Sea. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Navy has destroyed enemy targets on the ‘Sivash’ drilling rig in the Black Sea.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Navy’s press centre.

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What was hit?

As a result of joint operations by units of the Ukrainian Navy, the Security Service of Ukraine and other components of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, enemy targets located on the self-elevating drilling rig ‘Sivash’ at the Golitsyn gas condensate field in the Black Sea.

"The Russians were using equipment installed on the drilling rig to control attack UAVs for targeting and adjusting strikes on southern cities in Ukraine. Thanks to their reconnaissance capabilities, the Russians were detecting the movements of Ukrainian UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles," the Navy explained.

Watch more: Unmanned Systems Forces hit FSB base in Kherson region, 10 energy nodes and over 100 other targets behind Russian lines. VIDEO

Elite units were based there

The facility also housed elite Russian special forces units and was used to store weaponry, including man-portable missile systems and other equipment, to counter Ukrainian drones and unmanned boats.

The Ukrainian Navy continues to drive the Russian fleet out of the Black Sea.