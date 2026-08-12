Air Force fighter jets struck storage facility containing occupiers’ ammunition. VIDEO

Fighters from the Ukrainian Air Force struck a building where Russian occupiers were storing ammunition and military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, footage of the strike was published by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel.

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According to available information, the Russians were gathering and stockpiling ammunition in this building.

Following the strike by Ukrainian forces, a powerful explosion occurred at the site, destroying the depot and its contents.

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