Air Force fighter jets struck storage facility containing occupiers’ ammunition. VIDEO
Fighters from the Ukrainian Air Force struck a building where Russian occupiers were storing ammunition and military equipment.
According to Censor.NET, footage of the strike was published by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel.
According to available information, the Russians were gathering and stockpiling ammunition in this building.
Following the strike by Ukrainian forces, a powerful explosion occurred at the site, destroying the depot and its contents.
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