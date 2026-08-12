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News Video Destruction of the occupiers’ firing positions Air operations of AFU
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Air Force fighter jets struck storage facility containing occupiers’ ammunition. VIDEO

Fighters from the Ukrainian Air Force struck a building where Russian occupiers were storing ammunition and military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, footage of the strike was published by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to available information, the Russians were gathering and stockpiling ammunition in this building.

Following the strike by Ukrainian forces, a powerful explosion occurred at the site, destroying the depot and its contents.

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Russian Army (12274) ammunition (718) elimination (7779) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3813) Air forces (2160) fighter jet (127)
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