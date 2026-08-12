Occupier shoots down Ukrainian drone, but it falls on his fellow soldiers: "Come on, get f#ck up". VIDEO

Footage has been posted online showing ruscists opening small-arms fire on Ukrainian drones attacking their equipment and personnel in the Donetsk region.

As reported by Censor.NET, while attempting to shoot down one of the UAVs, an occupier managed to hit it, but did so directly above the heads of his fellow soldiers.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The damaged drone fell on the Russian servicemen and exploded.

At least one occupier was wounded - the blast threw him into the bushes.

"Come on, get the f#ck up," the shooter yells at his fellow soldier after the explosion.

Watch more: Drone operators from "Bureviy" Brigade destroyed 171 FPV drones and 56 "Molniya" drones in Dobropillia sector over course of week. VIDEO

Warning! Profanity!

Watch more: In south, border guards destroyed D-30 howitzer, electronic warfare equipment and occupiers’ shelters. VIDEO