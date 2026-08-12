Occupier shoots down Ukrainian drone, but it falls on his fellow soldiers: "Come on, get f#ck up". VIDEO
Footage has been posted online showing ruscists opening small-arms fire on Ukrainian drones attacking their equipment and personnel in the Donetsk region.
As reported by Censor.NET, while attempting to shoot down one of the UAVs, an occupier managed to hit it, but did so directly above the heads of his fellow soldiers.
The damaged drone fell on the Russian servicemen and exploded.
At least one occupier was wounded - the blast threw him into the bushes.
"Come on, get the f#ck up," the shooter yells at his fellow soldier after the explosion.
Warning! Profanity!
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