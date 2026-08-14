Over 11,000 since start of year: "Wild Hornets" releases figures on "Shaheds" shot down by Sting interceptors

Drone Industry

According to confirmed data, since the beginning of 2026, combat units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine have destroyed more than 11,000 Russian Shahed, Geran and Gerbera drones using high-speed Sting interceptor drones.

Wild Hornets, the company that manufactures the interceptor, told Censor.NET’s Drone Industry project about this.

"In particular, more than 2,000 enemy targets of these types were struck in July. By this measure, Sting has remained the most effective system in its class for the tenth consecutive month, significantly outperforming its closest competitors," the company said.

Despite a slight decrease in the total number of UAVs launched by Russia, the share of targets destroyed using Sting interceptors continues to grow. In July, Sting accounted for more than 41% of Shahed/Geran drones and 38% of Gerberas downed by interceptor drones.

The introduction of the Hornet Vision Ctrl remote-control system, which allows pilots to operate interceptors remotely, has contributed to the increase in effectiveness. The units that were the first to begin using the system have demonstrated the best growth in the number of enemy targets destroyed.

It is worth noting that Ukrainian military personnel also use Sting to destroy other types of strike and reconnaissance UAVs. Separate statistics for these drones are not currently being kept due to the high intensity of combat operations.

In particular, Ukrainian pilots using Sting have successfully intercepted Russian ZALA Z-20 reconnaissance drones at record altitudes of six to seven kilometres, which the enemy had considered relatively safe for UAVs of this type.

About Hornet Vision Ctrl

Ukrainian miltech company Wild Hornets officially unveiled its Hornet Vision Ctrl remote drone-control technology in March this year.

The deployment of Hornet Vision Ctrl is currently underway. To accelerate the process and help the defenders of Ukraine’s skies, Wild Hornets has provided combat units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the first 160 such systems free of charge.

About the company "Wild Hornets"

Wild Hornets is a Ukrainian MilTech company engaged in the development and production of unmanned systems.

Wild Hornets was among the pioneers of using FPV drones for combat purposes and developed Sting, the most effective high-speed interceptor drone for destroying enemy Shahed-type kamikaze drones. Its emergence effectively shaped the interceptor drone niche in Ukraine.

Read more: Story of Sting: How "Wild Hornets" made drone interceptor everyone wants

The company combines leadership in this category with an ecosystem of combat drones and innovative communication technologies that will allow pilots to control drones remotely.

Drones produced by Wild Hornets are now used by more than 100 units of Ukraine's Defense Forces: the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the Special Operations Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, the Air Force, and the State Border Guard Service.