Follow-up air strike by Air Force destroyed occupiers’ command post along with its personnel. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Air Force has launched a second strike on a Russian military base where the occupying forces had set up a command post.

According to Censor.NET, following the first strike, aerial reconnaissance detected enemy movement and relayed the coordinates to Air Force fighter pilots.

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As a result of the second air strike, the building was destroyed, along with the personnel inside.

Footagewas shared by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.

Read more: 124 out of 152 enemy UAVs and 3 "Banderols" destroyed - Air Force

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,465,810 people (+1,370 per day), 12,269 tanks, 47,932 artillery systems, 25,144 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS