Follow-up air strike by Air Force destroyed occupiers’ command post along with its personnel. VIDEO
The Ukrainian Air Force has launched a second strike on a Russian military base where the occupying forces had set up a command post.
According to Censor.NET, following the first strike, aerial reconnaissance detected enemy movement and relayed the coordinates to Air Force fighter pilots.
As a result of the second air strike, the building was destroyed, along with the personnel inside.
Footagewas shared by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.
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