124 out of 152 enemy UAVs and 3 "Banderols" destroyed - Air Force

On the night of August 15, 2026, Russian Federation forces launched an attack using 152 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber UAVs, "Banderole" loitering munitions, and "Parody"-type decoy drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Air Force Command.

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The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down or neutralized 124 enemy UAVs of the Shahed and Gerber types, as well as other types of drones, and 3 "Banderole" loitering munitions in the north, south, and east of the country.

Read more: Russia used five times as many jet-powered UAVs in July as in June – Ihnat

Consequences

Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 16 locations, and debris from downed aircraft was found at 1 location.

"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force emphasizes.