Russia used five times as many jet-powered UAVs in July as in June – Ihnat

Russia is increasing its use of jet-powered UAVs, although standard Shahed drones currently remain more numerous.

This was reported by Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

He clarified his previous statement:

"Regarding the TWO THIRDS of jet-powered UAVs, here is the correct quote: During SOME ATTACKS, Russian jet-powered UAVs account for up to two thirds of the total number of drones deployed."

According to Ihnat, the situation is changing dynamically.

"The enemy is increasing the proportion of jet-powered UAVs. For example, in July, the enemy used five times as many jet-powered UAVs as in June.

"At present, there are more standard Shaheds. For example, during the overnight attack on 14 August, the enemy deployed 108 UAVs. More than 30 of them were jet-powered!" added the Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more: Decision made to limit data on enemy ballistic missiles in morning reports: online updates will remain unchanged – Ihnat