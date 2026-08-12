Decision made to limit data on enemy ballistic missiles in morning reports: online updates will remain unchanged – Ihnat

The Air Force has not stopped informing the public about aerial threats, the nature of enemy attacks and the results of combat operations.

Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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No changes to real-time updates

He stressed that real-time information about aerial targets continues to be provided promptly around the clock via Telegram, Viber and WhatsApp. The format of morning reports on the results of overnight combat operations also remains in place.

"However, the military leadership has decided to introduce certain changes (restrictions) to the information about enemy ballistic missiles provided in morning reports (during massive attacks), namely the numbers launched/downed/suppressed or failing to reach their targets. Thank you in advance for your understanding! I emphasise that all real-time information will continue to be provided without changes," Ihnat noted.

Watch more: Ballistic missile strike on Kyiv region: Three missiles were fired in total. Air defence intercepted one target – Ihnat. VIDEO

He also noted that the Communications Department of the Air Force Command would continue to provide the media with generalised information concerning ballistic missiles and other enemy aerial weapons.

Attacks in July

According to Ihnat, in July 2026, the enemy used more than 450 missiles of various types, almost 200 of which followed a ballistic trajectory.

Background

Bloomberg previously reported that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had changed the format of its daily reports on the aerial weapons Russia uses against Ukraine. The reports no longer specify the exact number of missiles launched by the enemy.

Read more: Destroying Iskander launchers is difficult, better to strike missile production and deployment sites – Ihnat