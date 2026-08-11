Destroying Iskander launchers is difficult, better to strike missile production and deployment sites – Ihnat

The high mobility of Iskander launchers makes them difficult to destroy, as the systems quickly leave their positions after launching missiles.

Yurii Ihnat, head of the Communications Directorate of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, said this, Censor.NET reports, citing hromadske.

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Details

"An Iskander launcher is a mobile wheeled system that arrives [at a location] at a certain time, when, say, it is cloudy or at night and cannot be seen by satellites, takes up position and may wait for a command for some time. Then the launch command is given - the missiles have not yet reached the stratosphere, but the crews are already packing up and driving away. Therefore, destroying such launchers is not easy.

"It can only be done through the precise actions of the Defence Forces, timely intelligence and effective, fast, high-precision weapons... It is better, of course, to try to strike missile production facilities, transportation routes and deployment sites, as has already been done on numerous occasions," Ihnat said.

He also noted that the Russians had significantly increased their use of jet-powered UAVs.

"If we compare June with July, five times as many jet-powered UAVs [were launched] in July. They began using them extensively specifically in July," he added.

Read more: Russia has capacity to produce about 120 ballistic missiles every month – Zelenskyy

Background

Earlier, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said that Russia was ramping up missile production and increasingly relying on ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones.

Watch more: Russia struck outskirts of Kryvyi Rih with ’Iskander’ missile: three children and three adults were killed (updated). VIDEO