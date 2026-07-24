Ballistic missile strike on Kyiv region: Three missiles were fired in total. Air defence intercepted one target – Ihnat. VIDEO

During the day on 24 July, the Russian invaders launched three ballistic missiles at the Kyiv region. Air defence forces intercepted one target.

Yurii Ihnat, head of the Communications Directorate of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this during the national telethon, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

According to him, the enemy has stockpiled a certain number of missiles, so people must remain extremely vigilant in the coming days and respond to air-raid alerts.

During the day, the invaders attacked from the north and struck southern Ukraine.

"Today, the strikes were carried out not at night but during the day. It is already being discussed that certain events were being held there. I think law enforcement and the competent authorities will look into this matter. Public events have long been prohibited in the Armed Forces of Ukraine because this is a matter of security," Ihnat said.

According to the Air Force, two Oniks missiles struck southern Ukraine, while three ballistic missiles targeted the Kyiv region. Air defence forces managed to intercept one of the three missiles heading towards the capital region.

Read more: Russia struck Bila Tserkva with "Oreshnik", - Ihnat

Background

During the day on 24 July, the Russian invaders attacked Kyiv and the Kyiv region with ballistic missiles.

It later emerged that the ruscists had struck one of the training grounds where a weapons exhibition was being held.

Ten people are known to have been killed and about 100 injured.

Read more: Ammunition depot of "Ukroboronprom" enterprise exploded in Vyshneve, dismissals will follow – Zelenskyy