Format changed for security reasons: Air Force has stopped specifying exact number of Russian missiles in its reports

The Ukrainian Air Force has changed the format of its daily reports on the air-attack weapons Russia is using against Ukraine. The reports no longer specify the exact number of missiles fired by the enemy.

This was reported by Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the publication, the number of Russian ballistic missiles was last mentioned on the Air Force’s social media accounts on August 8.

At that time, the enemy launched six Iskander missiles, and the Air Defense Forces were unable to shoot down any of them. The very next day, the report merely noted that Russia had attacked the Odesa region with ballistic, anti-ship, and anti-radar missiles, without specifying exact numbers.

The change in reporting came amid challenges in intercepting Russian ballistic missiles due to an acute shortage of munitions for the Patriot systems, Bloomberg reports.

A source familiar with the situation confirmed to the publication that the Air Force changed its reporting format for security reasons.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian air defense forces managed to shoot down only 29 out of the 195 ballistic missiles launched by Russian forces in July.

It should be noted that Ukraine continues to negotiate with its Western allies regarding the urgent delivery of additional air defense systems and ammunition to protect critical infrastructure and the civilian population from systematic airstrikes.

Read more: Air Force urged media not to report that "not a single missile was shot down"