Air Force urged media not to report that "not a single missile was shot down"

The Air Force has urged the public not to escalate the situation with reports of ballistic missiles that have not been shot down, as air defense forces are using all available means to repel enemy attacks.

This was stated during a televised marathon by Yurii Ihnat, head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

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"I’d really like to take this opportunity to address the Ukrainian media and Telegram channels. I don’t do this often, but here I am again. Our monitoring teams looked into how much information was available specifically on the ballistics of the most recent attacks, particularly those on the Odesa region.

If you Google ‘Air Force,’ you’ll see ‘not a single missile has been shot down.’ Well, actually, there are thousands of links. Well, if you think it will make anyone feel better if we escalate things with headlines like that," he said.

According to Ihnat, Russian propagandists are simply reposting such news stories.

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"Just look—they haven’t shot down a single missile." Well, we’re doing all the work for Skabeeva, Solovyov, and so on. That’s why I’d like to ask once again: it won’t make things any easier for anyone if we write about this. But how we present the information is very important for us, for our domestic audience. And we shouldn’t play into the Russians’ hands in this regard. I want every administrator and journalist to draw their own conclusions," he said.

Ihnat reminded that Ukraine is awaiting air defense systems from its partners.

"We currently face this issue with ballistic missiles. Therefore, escalating tensions and playing into the Russians’ hands is not a good idea," he concluded.

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