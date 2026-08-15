Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,465,810 people (+1,370 per day), 12,269 tanks, 47,932 artillery systems, 25,144 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s defense forces have wounded and killed 1,464,440 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to August 15, 2026, are approximately:

personnel—approximately 1,465,810 (+1,370) people (killed and wounded

tanks – 12,269 (+5) units

armored combat vehicles – 25,144 (+3) units

artillery systems – 47,932 (+62) units

RSZV – 2,026 (+2) cases.

Air defense systems — 1,568 (+3) units

aircraft – 439 (+0) units

helicopters – 354 (+0) units

ground-based robotic systems – 2,241 (+12) units

Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 461,484 (+1,835) units

cruise missiles – 5,007 (+0) units

ships / boats – 35 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 134,375 (+522) units

specialized equipment – 4,528 (+4) units

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