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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,465,810 people (+1,370 per day), 12,269 tanks, 47,932 artillery systems, 25,144 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s defense forces have wounded and killed 1,464,440 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to August 15, 2026, are approximately:

  • personnel—approximately 1,465,810 (+1,370) people (killed and wounded
  • tanks – 12,269 (+5) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,144 (+3) units
  • artillery systems – 47,932 (+62) units
  • RSZV – 2,026 (+2) cases.
  • Air defense systems — 1,568 (+3) units
  • aircraft – 439 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,241 (+12) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 461,484 (+1,835) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,007 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 134,375 (+522) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,528 (+4) units

Генштаб оновив втрати РФ: ще 1370 окупантів та десятки одиниць техніки

Watch more: Fighters of 5th Assault Brigade show ground robots in action on frontline. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12299) Armed Forces HQ (5473) liquidation (3148) elimination (7800)
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