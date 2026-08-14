Fighters of 5th Assault Brigade show ground robots in action on frontline. VIDEO

On the front line, unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) are increasingly performing tasks that previously required the direct involvement of military personnel.

As reported by Censor.NET, soldiers of the 5th Assault Brigade use UGVs to deliver ammunition, water, and equipment to positions, conduct reconnaissance and clear routes, as well as evacuate the wounded from dangerous areas.

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The published footage shows soldiers transporting a ground robot to its launch position. The robot is then used to deliver supplies to Ukrainian defenders and evacuate wounded personnel.

The occupiers are attempting to disrupt the operation of the Defence Forces’ ground platforms and attack them while they carry out logistical and combat missions. At the same time, Ukrainian operators continue to use robotic systems effectively on the front line.

In addition to logistical missions, UGVs can be used directly against the enemy. In particular, one of the robots is equipped with a machine gun that allows its operator to fire at Russian ambush drones while moving towards the positions.

Such technologies enable dangerous tasks to be performed remotely, reducing the risks to Ukrainian service members.

Watch more: UGV operator of "Asgard" crew dodged Russian FPV drone a split second before strike and saved robotic complex. VIDEO

Watch more: Unique "Khartiia" operation near Kupiansk: hero on shield and captured ruscist were evacuated on single UGV. VIDEO