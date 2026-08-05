Unique "Khartiia" operation near Kupiansk: hero on shield and captured ruscist were evacuated on single UGV. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 13th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard, ‘Khartiia’, carried out a unique evacuation operation near Kupiansk, using ground-based robotic systems to fulfil two important tasks simultaneously.

According to Censor.NET, thanks to careful planning and coordinated actions, the servicemen managed to evacuate a hero on a shield from the red zone, as well as a Russian prisoner of war who had been captured earlier.

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Two ground-based robotic systems, two pick-up trucks and a quad bike were deployed for the operation. Whilst carrying out the mission, one of the robotic systems became stuck in the mud, after which a sergeant from the brigade, codenamed ‘Pukh’, set off on his quad bike to help pull the robotic system free.

As a result of the operation, the Ukrainian military brought their fallen comrade home and added to the pool of Russian prisoners of war available for exchange.

Footage of the evacuation operation was shared on social media by soldiers of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, "Khartiia".

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