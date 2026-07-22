Russians attacked evacuation robot carrying civilians with FPV drones, despite red crosses – 33rd Regiment. VIDEO

Russian troops attacked a ground-based robotic system using FPV drones as it was evacuating an elderly couple from the combat zone. Despite clear medical markings in the form of red crosses on the robot and its trailer, the occupiers attempted to destroy the evacuation vehicle on several occasions.

According to Censor.NET, Artem, the head of unmanned systems at the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment, spoke about this on Army TV.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to him, soldiers from the 1st Assault Battalion found an elderly couple in a house. The woman had already been wounded, and the settlement had been under constant artillery fire from Russian troops for some time.

A Ukrainian soldier carried the wounded woman out in his arms, whilst her husband was placed into a ground-based robotic evacuation system. The UGV was specially marked with red crosses to indicate it was medical transport.

Watch more: Assault troops from 33rd Separate Assault Brigade, under attack from Russian FPV drones, rescued two elderly civilians from ’red’ zone using unmanned ground vehicle. VIDEO

According to the soldier, most of the Russian FPV drones that attacked the evacuation vehicle were successfully destroyed by interceptor drones. However, one drone did manage to strike the robotic vehicle.

Following this, the neighbouring K-2 unit joined the operation, providing a reserve ground-based robotic complex and a crew. Whilst the second vehicle was being prepared, the civilians remained in the trailer of the damaged robotic complex, with the necessary water and medicines being delivered to them by drones.

Eventually, the evacuation was successfully completed. The casualties were handed over to medics, who provided them with treatment. According to the military, their lives are not currently in danger.

Watch more: "First by ground drone, then by boat, after which they were handed over to medics": "KRAKEN" operators evacuated 4 civilians in Lyman region. VIDEO