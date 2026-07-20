Assault troops from 33rd Separate Assault Brigade, under attack from Russian FPV drones, rescued two elderly civilians from ’red’ zone using unmanned ground vehicle. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 33rd Separate Assault Brigade successfully evacuated two elderly civilians from the active combat zone using a ground-based robotic system.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian assault troops spotted the civilians in the ‘red’ zone and reported this to their command. As it was impossible to leave their positions, a decision was taken to carry out the evacuation using a ground-based robotic system fitted with an armoured trailer.

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During the evacuation, Russian forces attacked the robotic system twicewith FPV drones, causing critical damage to the robot and bringing it to a standstill. Throughout the night, operators continuously monitored the situation and delivered food and water to the civilians using drones.

At dawn, a second robot from a neighbouring unit arrived at the damaged complex and completed the evacuation. The elderly people were successfully transported to a safe zone. No civilians were injured as a result of the attack.

Footage of the highly complex evacuation operation was released by the 33rd Separate Assault Brigade.

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