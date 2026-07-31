UGV operator of "Asgard" crew dodged Russian FPV drone a split second before strike and saved robotic complex. VIDEO

An operator of the ground-based robotic system from "Asgard" crew belonging to the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Mstislav the Brave saved the UGV from a Russian FPV drone while carrying out a combat mission.

According to Censor.NET, during the Russian drone’s attack, the operator moved the Termit robotic system out of the line of fire at the last moment, enabling it to avoid a collision and continue its mission.

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The brigade notes that the enemy is actively targeting Ukrainian ground-based robotic systems, but thanks to the skill of the operators, they are managing not only to preserve the equipment but also to successfully carry out their assigned tasks.

After evading the attack, the Termit UGV delivered the necessary supplies to Ukrainian troops on the front line.

Footage of the combat operation was published by servicemen of the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade.

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