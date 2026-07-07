Soldiers used ground robot to evacuate resident of Mykolaivka from under shelling. VIDEO

The Ukrainian military carried out an unusual rescue operation in the Sloviansk area. A civilian woman was successfully evacuated from the frontline village of Mykolaivka using a ground-based robotic system, as she was unable to leave on her own due to constant Russian shelling and drone attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the 20th K-2 Unmanned Systems Brigade.

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The operation was carried out by Crew No. 11 of the Ground-Based Robotic Systems Battalion. According to the duty officer, call sign ‘Kep’, the risk was extremely high, as all logistical routes in this area are under constant surveillance by Russian FPV drones.

"A civilian woman, who had lived her whole life in a village in the Donetsk region, was unable to leave due to intense shelling and the activity of Russian drones. In desperation, she appealed to the K-2 soldiers, after which the battalion’s unmanned ground vehicle unit began planning the evacuation mission," the military stated.

Watch more: Operators of ground robots from 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade successfully carried out two evacuation missions and rescued four wounded Ukrainian soldiers. VIDEO

Several drone crews monitored the route simultaneously

To ensure the safe passage of the ground-based robotic system, operators of ground robots, unmanned aerial vehicles and interceptor drones monitored the route in real time.

They monitored the entire route from Mykolaivka to the designated evacuation point, keeping a close watch for any potential threats from Russian forces.

Thanks to the unit’s coordinated efforts, the woman was safely evacuated from the active combat zone. She was unharmed and is now in a safe place.

Read more: UGVs have carried out more than 50,000 evacuation and delivery missions since start of 2026 – Fedorov