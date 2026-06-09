UGVs have carried out more than 50,000 evacuation and delivery missions since start of 2026 – Fedorov

Drone Industry

From January to early June 2026, Ukrainian troops have already carried out more than 50,000 logistics and evacuation missions using unmanned ground vehicles.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

Scaling up UGV missions

The use of robots is growing every month. While in January unmanned ground vehicles carried out more than 7,500 missions, in May the figure exceeded 14,000. The number of units using ground robots has increased from 117 to 230.

"On the President’s instructions, we continue to ensure Ukraine’s technological advantage and strike the enemy at the front," Ukrainian Defense Minister Fedorov said.

For missions involving UGVs, units receive e-points, which they can exchange through the Brave1 Market platform for drones, UGVs, electronic warfare systems, and components.

Read more: German company Stark unveils new Cascade and Gambit unmanned systems

Moving frontline logistics to unmanned ground vehicles

Technological superiority over the enemy is one of the priorities of Ukraine’s defense plan. That is why, in particular, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense aims to move frontline logistics to UGVs as much as possible in order to reduce risks for defenders.

"Today, UGVs regularly carry out logistics and evacuation missions in high-risk areas. They deliver what is needed, provide logistics and evacuate the wounded where the presence of people creates an additional threat. That is why the development of unmanned ground vehicles is one of our priorities: the more tasks robots perform, the more military lives can be saved," Fedorov added.

Watch more: Over 211 km of anti-drone protection for frontline logistics was installed in May, - Fedorov. VIDEO

UGV deliveries to AFU