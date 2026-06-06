Over 211 km of anti-drone protection for frontline logistics was installed in May, - Fedorov. VIDEO

Throughout May 2026, specialists installed over 211 km of anti-drone defences along logistics routes and repaired nearly 38 km of damaged sections. A further 115.5 km of roads in frontline regions were also repaired.

This was announced by Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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Deployment of anti-drone defences continues

The Minister noted that the State Special Transport Service, on the instructions of the Ministry of Defence, is continuing to deploy anti-drone defences in frontline regions.

Such measures help to maintain stable logistics, the rapid delivery of necessary resources, the evacuation of the wounded, and safer movement of military personnel even under the constant threat of drone attacks.

In total, since the start of the year, 822 km of anti-drone protection for logistics routes has been installed and over 170 km of damaged roads have been repaired.

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