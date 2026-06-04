EU backs extending protection for Ukrainians after 2027

The European Union has discussed the future of temporary protection for Ukrainian citizens. Most countries supported the idea of extending it after March 2027.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a statement by European Commissioner for Migration Magnus Brunner following a meeting of the EU Home Affairs Council in Luxembourg, according to European Pravda.

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EU decision: protection expected to be extended

According to Brunner, EU interior ministers concluded that temporary protection for Ukrainians should be extended.

"Exactly one year ago, we extended temporary protection until March 2027. Of course, we discussed this today. And the view was that we should extend temporary protection," he said.

The European commissioner specified that the European Commission would soon hold consultations with the Ukrainian side. The position of EU states that have taken in the largest number of Ukrainians will also be taken into account.

Read more: European Commission does not confirm Ukrainian men of conscription age may be denied temporary protection

Separate focus: issue of draft-age men

Possible changes to the protection program were also raised during the discussion.

In particular, one approach would exclude men aged 23 to 60 who are subject to conscription. According to Brunner, this idea is also being discussed with the position of the Ukrainian side taken into account.

The European Commission is expected to present a legislative proposal on extending temporary protection in the coming weeks.

Earlier, it was reported that Poland supports the idea of excluding Ukrainians of draft age and those who illegally left Ukraine from the program.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt also spoke in favor of ending the automatic granting of protection to men of draft age.

Read more: Estonia confirmed its support for Ukraine on its path to EU and NATO