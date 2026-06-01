European Commission does not confirm Ukrainian men of conscription age may be denied temporary protection

Discussions are ongoing among European Union countries on the future of the Temporary Protection Directive for Ukrainians, which expires in spring 2027.

European Commission spokesperson Marcus Lammert said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

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What happens after protection expires

According to the European Commission representative, the EU continues to support Ukraine and its citizens. He recalled that in recent years, EU countries have provided shelter to about four million Ukrainians under the temporary protection mechanism.

"Our support for Ukraine is unwavering. In recent years, the EU has provided shelter to about four million Ukrainians under the TPD. We have a temporary protection regime in place until spring next year. What we are doing now is preparing discussions, and our discussions are also ongoing with member states on the next steps and what should happen after 27 March," Lammert said.

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Discussions at EU ministerial level

He added that the future of the directive would also be discussed by the interior ministers of EU countries. At the same time, there are currently no specific decisions or proposals.

"I cannot say more on this issue, either about any plans or about any proposals that will be discussed," the European Commission representative stressed.

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Background

As a reminder, Euractiv earlier reported that the European Union was considering excluding Ukrainian men of conscription age from the extended temporary protection scheme.

Read more: EU has not yet decided whether to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians