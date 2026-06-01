EU considers excluding Ukrainian men of conscription age from protection scheme, - Euractiv

The European Union is considering the possibility of excluding Ukrainian men of conscription age from the extended temporary protection scheme.

This is reported by Euractiv, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The proposal arose during discussions on the future extension of the EU Temporary Protection Directive (TPD), which allows Ukrainians to live and work across Europe without having to apply to national asylum systems.

Read: The Cabinet of Ministers forecasts the return of 3.1 million citizens to Ukraine in its new strategy. How will this affect the labour market?

The directive is currently in force until March 2027.

Among the options under discussion, according to an internal EU Council document, is the extension of temporary protection with a narrowing of its scope, in particular by excluding men of conscription age or those who left Ukraine illegally.

Any such restriction would apply to new applicants seeking temporary protection.

Read also: EU makes promises to Ukraine without a real plan for implementation, says former French defence minister

Some countries have expressed concern that “a growing proportion of recent arrivals are men of conscription age”.

However, several countries argue that the system should be reviewed “also in Ukraine’s interests”, both to support Ukraine’s resistance to Russia and to facilitate future reconstruction efforts.

The future of this system will be discussed by migration ministers at this week’s Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting, where they are expected to provide political guidance on its next steps.

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