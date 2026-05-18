EU has not yet decided whether to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians

Discussions are ongoing regarding the possibility of extending temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU for another year.

This was stated by European Commission spokesperson Markus Lampert, according to Censor.NET, citing the European Parliament.

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"All I can say is that discussions are ongoing," he noted.

According to the spokesperson, the European Commission "actually began discussions (on the possibility of extending temporary protection) with member states in March at the Justice and Home Affairs Council."

"We believe this is a necessary discussion. It concerns support for Ukraine and refugees from Ukraine. ... No decision has been made at this stage," Lammert added.

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