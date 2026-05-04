No Ukrainians aboard cruise ship MV Hondius where hantavirus deaths reported – MFA

Photo: Корабель MV Hondius / Marine Traffic

According to the Embassy of Ukraine in the Netherlands, no reports have been received regarding Ukrainian citizens injured or killed aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius. Three passengers on the vessel have died from the dangerous hantavirus.

This was reported by Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET informs, citing Suspilne.

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What is known?

"According to the Embassy of Ukraine in South Africa, local authorities in the host country reported that there are no Ukrainian citizens among those who tested positive for hantavirus. According to available information, six cases of hantavirus infection have currently been confirmed (five Dutch nationals and one UK national), three of them fatal," the statement said.

Ukrainian diplomats have already contacted the vessel’s operator requesting more detailed information. The Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ukraine’s foreign diplomatic missions continue to verify information regarding possible Ukrainian citizens on board the vessel.

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More on the hantavirus outbreak aboard the ship

According to Sky News, the Dutch-flagged cruise ship MV Hondius departed on a three-week cruise from Argentina, with the journey including visits to Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and other locations.

A 70-year-old man from the Netherlands died suddenly on board. His body was taken ashore on Saint Helena in the South Atlantic. Later, his 69-year-old wife collapsed at an airport in South Africa while attempting to board a flight to her home country. She died in a nearby hospital. A German national has also died.

Three more people are ill, including two crew members, one British national, and one Dutch national. The MV Hondius is anchored off Praia, the capital of Cape Verde. Passengers remain on board for the safety of Cape Verde’s residents.

According to the World Health Organization, hantavirus has been detected on board the vessel. It is a viral infection carried by animals and transmitted to humans. People are most commonly infected through contact with rodents such as rats and mice, particularly via their urine, droppings, and saliva.

Hantaviruses can cause severe diseases, including hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome and hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. Both conditions are serious and require immediate medical attention. There is no cure for the virus.

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