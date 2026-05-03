Missile ship "Karakurt", patrol boat and tanker belonging to Russian Federation’s shadow fleet in port of Primorsk have been hit, – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

The missile corvette "Karakurt" has been hit in the Russian port of Primorsk.

This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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One less ‘Kalibr’ carrier

"Another Russian 'Kalibr' carrier down. Major General Yevhen Khmara reported the successful destruction of targets in the port of Primorsk. A joint operation by our Security Service of Ukraine, Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces, Defence Intelligence, and border guards. Thank you all, warriors, for your coordinated efforts!", Zelenskyy reports.

Read more: Ukraine steps up work with partners to synchronize sanctions, including on Russia’s "shadow grain fleet", Zelenskyy says

What has been hit?

According to Zelenskyy, the missile ship "Karakurt" was hit, as well as a patrol boat and another tanker from the shadow oil fleet.

"Significant damage has also been inflicted on the infrastructure of the oil-loading port. Every such result of ours limits Russia’s war potential. I have agreed with the Security Service of Ukraine on additional, entirely justified responses to Russian strikes on our towns and villages. Russia can end this war of theirs at any moment. Prolonging the war will only lead to an escalation of our defensive operations. Thank you to everyone fighting for Ukraine," the head of state concluded.

What happened before?