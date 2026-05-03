Fires in Russian port of Primorsk following drone attack: oil loading infrastructure and air defence systems are likely to have been hit, - media. PHOTO

NASA’s FIRMS temperature anomaly tracking service has detected fires in the port of Primorsk in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.

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There is likely damage at the port

According to an assessment by an ASTRA OSINT analyst, this may indicate damage to the oil jetty and the air defence complex, likely the ‘Pantsir’ anti-aircraft missile and gun system.







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Official statement

Governor Oleksandr Drozdzenko confirmed the attack.

"The key target of the attack was the Primorsk commercial seaport. As a result of repelling the attack in Primorsk, a fire broke out; the consequences of the fire have now been dealt with. No oil spills have been recorded," the Russian official stated.

According to him, over 60 UAVs were shot down over the region during the night.

Attacks on Russian ports

"Since the end of March, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have been actively attacking the ports of Ust-Luga and Primorsk in the Leningrad Oblast. Primorsk and Ust-Luga are Russia’s largest oil ports in the north-west, through which around two million barrels of oil are shipped for export every day – that is approximately 40% of all Russian oil exports," ASTRA notes.