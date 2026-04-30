Ukraine steps up work with partners to synchronize sanctions, including on Russia’s "shadow grain fleet", Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on work with partners to synchronize sanctions and other contacts.

Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Sanctions synchronization

"It is important that work with partners has been stepped up to synchronize sanctions, Ukrainian sanctions in partner jurisdictions and partner sanctions in our jurisdiction. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported on these and other contacts. In particular, we are working more systematically on Russia’s shadow grain fleet, on vessels used to transport grain stolen from Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: I instructed to contact Trump team and provide details of Russian proposal for short-term silence, - Zelenskyy

Israel-related track

The president recalled that in recent days there had been an acute Israel-related track over the stolen grain, and Ukrainian diplomats and the Office of the Prosecutor General had joined the relevant work.

"We are building a system to counter the shadow grain fleet, just as we are doing with the shadow oil fleet," he stressed.

Read more: Ukraine increased contracting of middle-strike capabilities fivefold – Zelenskyy

European track

Zelenskyy and Sybiha also discussed priorities on the European track. The president noted that Ukraine needs strong diplomatic results in May.

"We also agreed on resolving some personnel issues within the structure of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry and our diplomatic corps. We also determined positions on votes in international organizations in the interests of peace and Ukraine," he added.

Read more: Ukraine preparing new prisoner exchanges – Zelenskyy

Background