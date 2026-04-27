Israel has received another ship carrying stolen Ukrainian grain, — Axios

A ship has arrived at the Israeli port of Haifa, which, according to Ukrainian officials, may be carrying grain from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Axios reports this, citing a Ukrainian diplomatic source.

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What is known about the ship

The vessel in question is the PANORAMITIS, which Israel has authorized to enter the port of Haifa.

According to the source, the shipment may contain Ukrainian wheat that was transported from the occupied territories.

Ukraine's Response

Ukraine is monitoring the vessel's movements and warning of the possible consequences should it be unloaded.

Officials in Kyiv have stated their readiness to employ diplomatic and international legal mechanisms.

Read more: Germany approves $7.8 million arms export to Israel – Times of Israel

Previous incidents

The Ukrainian side also noted that Israel had previously authorized the unloading of a similar vessel on April 14.

These actions are viewed as an unfriendly move in Ukraine.

The context of the relationship

Officials in Kyiv point out that such decisions appear contradictory, given the support Ukraine has previously provided to Israel in the areas of international politics and security.