Ukraine has sent Israel package of documents to seize Russian vessel PANORMITIS carrying stolen Ukrainian grain, - Kravchenko

The Office of the Prosecutor General has ordered the seizure of the PANORMITIS and its cargo, which, according to the investigation, may be part of a scheme to launder illegally exported Ukrainian grain.

This was announced by Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to Censor.NET.

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The documents are already in Israel

As noted, a request for international legal assistance has already been sent to the competent authorities of the State of Israel.

"Our documents are already there today. The Ukrainian side is asking its Israeli partners to seize the vessel and its cargo, conduct a search, seize the vessel’s and cargo documentation, take grain samples, and question the crew members," Kravchenko said.

Read more: Ukraine summons Israeli ambassador over vessel carrying grain stolen by Russia, - Sybiha

What is known about the vessel

According to the investigation, the PANORMITIS is transporting grain, some of which was shipped from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The cargo was loaded after being transshipped from another vessel. It is currently en route to the port of Haifa.

According to the Prosecutor General, investigators have documented the vessel’s illegal entry into closed ports of Ukraine. This constitutes a gross violation of Ukrainian law and the norms of international maritime law.

The pre-trial investigation of this case is being conducted by the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Read more: Not only Israel: Foreign Ministry names countries accepting stolen Ukrainian grain

Looting by the Russian Federation

Kravchenko reported that since the start of the Russian Federation’s full-scale aggression, over 1.7 million tons of agricultural products, with a total value of more than 20 billion hryvnias, have been illegally removed from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"The era of unpunished looting under foreign flags is over. We continue to systematically identify every offending vessel and work to hold accountable all those involved in war crimes against Ukraine," the Prosecutor General emphasized.

Read more: Ukraine has warned Israel of possible deterioration in relations following arrival of ship carrying grain from temporarily occupied territories, — media

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