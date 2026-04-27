Ukraine has warned Israel of possible deterioration in relations following arrival of ship carrying grain from temporarily occupied territories, — media

The Ukrainian side has warned Israel of a possible deterioration in bilateral relations due to the arrival in Haifa of the Panormitis, a vessel that may be transporting grain stolen by the Russians from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

A source within Ukrainian diplomatic circles told "Suspilne" about this, according to Censor.NET.

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Possible impact on relations between states

According to the source, Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and will demand that the Israeli authorities prevent the ship from unloading. Otherwise, Ukraine reserves the right to invoke "international diplomatic and legal mechanisms."

In addition, the diplomat called this new incident a "slap in the face," given the support Ukraine had previously provided to Israel on the international stage. He noted that if the ship were to be unloaded, it would have consequences for bilateral relations.

"We are monitoring this new vessel and will not let this go unpunished... If it is allowed to unload, there will be consequences, especially for our bilateral relations... It is not befitting of Israel to profit from stolen goods," the diplomat said.

Read more: Israel has received ship carrying grain from occupied territories of Ukraine

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